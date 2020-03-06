March performances at the Hylton Performing Arts Center kick off with the return of the Russian National Ballet for their iconic presentation of “The Sleeping Beauty” this Friday, followed by guitar phenom MILOŠ on Sunday.
The month continues with the swirling colors, music, and dance of Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano on Sundays, March 22 and March 29, while the Manassas Ballet Theatre presents its “Les Sylphides & More” on March 13, 14 and 15.
The Hylton will also offer special workshops for veterans in art and the Ukulele. Prince William Theater will perform “Sister Act,” and local performing groups, including the Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra and the Manassas Chorale, take the stage later this month.
Finally, Hylton’s Matinee Idylls series closes its season with an afternoon of musical delights with “Virginia Opera’s Taste of Opera” on Tuesday, March 31.
Tickets are available for purchase in person at the Hylton Performing Arts Center ticket office (open Tuesday–Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), by calling 703-993-7759, or through the Hylton Performing Arts Center hyltoncenter.org.
The Sleeping Beauty: Friday, March 6, 8 p.m., performed by the Russian National Ballet; $33, $47, $55.
Hylton says: “The whole family will be charmed by this age-old tale of the redemptive power of true love. When the evil fairy Carabosse isn’t invited to the royal christening of Princess Aurora, she attends anyway and casts a spiteful curse upon the baby: on her 16th birthday, she will prick her finger and die. However, the kind fairy Lilac alters the spell causing the princess to sleep for 100 years until awakened by a kiss from a prince. Under the direction of the legendary Bolshoi principal dancer Elena Radchenko, the company brings this well-loved fairytale to life with exquisite skill, lush sets and opulent costumes.”
MILOŠ The Voice of the Guitar: Sunday, March 8, 4 p.m., with members of 12 ensemble; $29, $41, $48.
Hylton says: “Chart topping, classical guitar phenom MILOŠ makes his debut at the Hylton Center in a thrilling concert that charts the guitar’s evolution and its impact on music for the past 300 years. ... Miloš Karadaglić performs Spanish classics, cool Latin, Bach chaconnes, Beatles arrangements and more."
Exploring Self & Social Identity with Women Veterans: A Mixed Media Workshop: Sundays, March 8, 15 and 22 at 1 p.m. Free. Instructor: Andi Benge, School of Art, George Mason University; classroom 1.
Hylton says: “Want to learn to paint? Join us for this three-part workshop that explores women veterans’ self and social identity through mixed media. Learn to utilize your own personal experiences for artistic expression by combining several mediums such as water-based media and collage techniques.”
Les Sylphides and More: Friday, March 13, 14 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, March 15 at 3 p.m., performed by Manassas Ballet Theatre; $30, $40, $50, $60, $70.
Hylton says: “Les Sylphides,” a ballet blanc widely thought of as the first ballet to be created about mood and without a storyline. The professional MBT company dancers are accompanied by the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra in a performance that presents a fresh, new contemporary work in a full program of both original and classic ballet.”
Wine and Song: Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m., performed by the Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra, $20.
Hylton says: Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra performs works by Wagner, Fauré, Grieg, Holst, and Elgar, featuring special guests, Marcolivia. Join violinist and wine connoisseur, Chris Sexton, at 6 p.m. in the Buchanan Partners Arts Gallery for a pre-performance discussion about the evening’s program and the wines that pair best with the music, allowing the audience a taste.”
Veterans and the Arts Initiative Research Opportunity: Ukulele Workshops: Wednesdays, March 18 to April 8, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Novant I UVA Health Systems Rehearsal Room. Free. Registration required.
Hylton says: “Have you always wanted to try the ukulele? Musicians of all skill levels are invited to try one of ours in these four workshops with Glen McCarthy, guitar instructor at the Mason Community Arts Academy and at George Mason University, who has shared his expertise with the community during Veterans Day events at the Hylton Center. Contact Niyati Dhokai, program director for the Veterans and the Arts Initiative at ndhokai2@gmu.edu or 703-993-5970. Free to veterans, servicemembers, their families and military caregivers.”
Valor Awards: Wednesday, March 18 at 2 p.m. The Prince William Chamber of Commerce recognizes the everyday heroism of our first responders. To attend, register at pwchamber.org
Sister Act: Thursday, March 19, at 8 p.m.; Fridays, March 13 and March 20, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Saturdays, March 21 at 8 p.m.; Sundays, March 15 and 22 at 2 p.m. $25 adults; $20 seniors; $15 students (12 years and older) and active and retired military.
Hylton says: “This feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film has audiences jumping to their feet! When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is placed in protective custody where she is the least likely to be found: a convent. Filled with gospel music and outrageous dancing, this moving story, performed by a cast of amazing women of all ages, pays tribute to the universal power of friendship.”
One Voice, Many Voices: Saturday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m., performed by theManassas Chorale. $20, $18 Adults; free to GMU students and children (18 years and younger).
Hylton says: “The Manassas Chorale and the Voices United Workshop Choir join forces for a breathtaking evening of sacred music. Led by Artistic Director Becky Verner and a nationally-known guest clinician, over 150 singers will raise the roof in this celebratory program. Marvel at the united effort of over 30 choral organizations joining together in the state-of-the-art Merchant Hall.”
Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano: Sunday, March 22, at 2 p.m. $48, $41, $29. Hylton says: “This joyous company comes direct from Mexico to share its country’s rich cultural gifts of dance, music, folklore, and costumes. In this spellbinding performance, Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano showcases its country’s finest music and dance, pulsating with hypnotic rhythms and swirling colors, including a mosaic of traditional folk dances such as the Jarabe Tapatío, the Deer Dance, the Aztecs/Concheros, and more.”
Broadway Princess Party: Sunday, March 29 at 4 p.m., $48, $41, $29.
Hylton says: “Dust off your tiaras and head to this charming concert in which three of Broadway’s original and most beloved princesses perform their signature songs as well as many other treasured musical theater numbers. Two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”), Tony nominee Susan Egan (Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”), and Christy Altomare (Broadway’s original “Anastasia”) join forces to host this fun-loving royal soiree alongside Benjamin Rauhala (Broadway’s “Fiddler on the Roof”). Perfect for grown-ups, especially those who love fairy tales, this performance features three knock-out Broadway voices singing every princess song in the book while also sharing hilarious backstage tales.”
A Taste of Opera: Tuesday, March 31 at 12:30 p.m.Lunch, concert, and dessert reception: $49
Concert and dessert reception only: $29. Performed by Virginia Opera.
Hylton says:“Whet your appetite for opera with an inspired program of musical delights performed by some of Virginia Opera’s most talented artists. Soprano Laquita Mitchell, Mezzo-soprano Leah Heater, Tenor Brian Cheney, and Baritone Joshua Jeremiah—from the opera company’s 2020 production of “Aida”— will perform some highlights from this season and other exciting favorites from opera and Broadway.”
