Manassas Ballet Theatre, the largest professional ballet company in Northern Virginia, will open its 2019-20 season Friday with the sultry “Jazz In Motion,”with choreography by Debora Greer and Vadim Slatvitsky set to both classic jazz tunes and original music.
The show features The Kim Reynolds Bandwith vocalist Mark Luna and will be performed Friday through Sunday at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.
“Dancing to live music has always been of the utmost importance to me.‘Jazz In Motion’ will be unique in that it will have the musicians right on the stage with the dancers,” Manassas Ballet Theatre artistic director Amy Wolfe said in a press release.
Greer said the show is a fusion of all genres of dance including contemporary, bachata and salsa. “Come Rain or Shine” is one of her favorite pieces, not only for the rhythm, but also because the lyrics evoke emotions from her own romance with her husband, she said in a press release.
“Take the A Train” is another of Greer’s favorite. It involves a large female ensemble, and Greer said she loves the energy of all the artists in the room working together to bring the dance to life.
Visions of long amorous walks upon beautiful boardwalks in locations such as San Sebastian or Valencia inspired Slatvitsky’s choreography for the piece “Beyond the Sea.” Dancers Victoria Bartlett and Shady Mohamed perform a sensual pas de deux. They dance along, falling in love, enjoying wine, and hoping to come away from the night with a promise for eternal love, the release said.
“’Jazz In Motion’ is a truly spectacular experience that blends original contemporary choreography with unique jazz works and vocal stylings. Lose yourself in time and feel as if you are on a journey to places unknown to dance the night away,” the release said.
For more information about the performance and show times visit www.manassasballet.org or reach us at 703-257-1811 or info@manassasballet.org. Tickets start at $30 and are available at https://hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/manassas-ballet-theatre-jazz-in-motion or the Hylton box office at 703-993-7759.
