Manassas Ballet Theatre will present will open its new season in mid-October with “Jazz In Motion,” a unique show that combines sultry ballet with contemporary and classic jazz tunes.
The Kim Reynolds Band and vocalist Mark Luna will join the Manassas Ballet Theater dancers on the Merchant Stage at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Oct. 18-20.
The Manassas Ballet Theatre prides itself in dancing to live music, and this season’s opening show is no different, Artistic Director Amy Wolfe said in a press release.
“Dancing to live music has always been of the utmost importance to me,” Wolfe said.
“Jazz in Motion” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19. On Sunday, Oct. 20, the show begins at 3 p.m.
For more information about the performance visit www.manassasballet.org or call 703-257-1811. Tickets start at $30 and are available at Hylton.calendar.gmu.edu or
888-945-2468.
Manassas Ballet Theatre is a 501c(3) nonprofit corporation founded in 1983. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life in Northern Virginia by providing accessible, affordable professional ballet performances, educational outreach to the community, and the highest caliber of training to students of all levels at the affiliated school, Manassas Ballet Academy.
MBT is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Virginia Commission of the Arts, Prince William County and the City of Manassas, and is the resident ballet company of the Hylton Performing Arts Center on the Manassas campus of George Mason University.
