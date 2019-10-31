Looking to stay out of the rain for trick-or-treating tonight? Here are a few ideas for indoor trick-or-treating around the Prince William County area:
Mall-o-ween
When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Road, Manassas
Dress in costume and trick or treat at participating stores throughout the mall.
Malloween Boo Bash
When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: Potomac Mills mall, Woodbridge
Children 12 and under can trick-or-treat at participating stores, which will have stickers in their windows. Start at Saks Court to get a bag for trick-or-treating. Take photos with Halloween characters.
Cabela’s Great Pumpkin celebration
When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4 to 8 p.m.
Where: Cabela’s, 5291 Wellington Branch Drive, Gainesville.
Trick or treat in the store starting at 4 p.m. At 6 p.m. there will be a costume parade. The top three costumes will win a prize. Enjoy giveaways, ring toss, crafts and more. Free 4X6 photo with the Peanuts gang.
Manassas Park Trunk or Treat
When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30 to 7p.m.
Where: Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St., Manassas Park
Manassas Park’s annual trunk or treat usually takes place in the Manassas Park Community Center parking lot, but in the case of rain or other inclement weather, it will move inside to the gymnasium, city parks and rec officials announced.
