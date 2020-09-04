The Hylton Performing Arts Center, closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, will resume live performances this fall with "Hylton on the Hill," a series of outdoor concerts on the grassy, natural rise behind the venue on George Mason University’s Science and Technology campus in Manassas.
The venue will also offer live-streamed and pre-recorded performances and "curated arts experiences" this fall, with an eye toward reopening for live performances in January, according to a news release.
“Our motto is ‘the arts create community,’ and we have never felt the power of those four words more keenly than in this moment of tentative re-emergence from our long, shared isolation,” said Rick Davis, Hylton Center executive director and dean of Mason’s College of Visual and Performing Arts, in the release.
“Perhaps the feeling is even stronger because it’s our 10th Anniversary Season, and there is so much to celebrate. The Hylton Center has had such a community-creating impact on our region, and we know that our audience is eager to join us in that celebration all year long,” Davis added.
“Although we do not know what the immediate future holds, we have been working with some brilliant artists and producers to find safe and comfortable ways to get the party started in person, and to continue to offer a wealth of great artistry online.”
In partnership with the Center for the Arts and George Mason University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts, “Hylton at Home” features live-streamed and pre-recorded digital concerts, behind-the-scenes conversations with artists, story times with the Prince William Public Library System and more, according to a news release.
If local health conditions allow it, Hylton plans to reopen its theaters for live performances in January 2021, the release said.
“Nothing could stop us from continuing to provide our communities with unique and inspiring artistic experiences,” added Director of Programming Adrienne Bryant Godwin.
“We look forward to celebrating our 10th Anniversary with you, either at a high-energy outdoor concert at our newest 'venue,' during a digital performance and Q & A with a world-renowned artist via Hylton at Home, or next spring, when we can hopefully come together in person again in our beautiful theaters.”
The Hylton Center also announced a new speaker series called “The Artist-Activist: Centering Black Voices.” The series is designed to provide an opportunity for the community to engage in dialogue around creative process, activism and racism. It will feature nationally renowned artists speaking “about the essential intersection between the creative sector and social justice movements,” according to a news release.
Speakers will be chosen by a panel of anti-racist Mason educators. The conversations will be free and open to the public and will be streamed online as part of “Hylton at Home,” the release said.
Additional details including event dates and times and the lineup of speakers will be shared in the near future, the release said.
Hylton’s spring lineup features artists from Broadway and around the world. Highlights will include the 50th Anniversary tour performance by the dance company Pilobolus; a roasting from D.C. improv troupe The Capitol Steps; award-winning husband-and-wife banjo trailblazers Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn; and a Hylton Center 11th Anniversary Gala performance by Tony Award-winning Broadway luminary Leslie Odom, Jr., who played Aaron Burr in Broadway’s Hamilton.
Access passes for ticketed Hylton at Home events and tickets for spring 2021 performances will go on sale at a later date, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.