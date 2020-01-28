The Hylton Performing Arts Center will showcase its new education and rehearsal wing during an upcoming family open house set for 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9 – the same day the center will present “The Rainbow Fish.”
The free event is open to all and will take place between Hylton Family Series’ performances of Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia’s performance of a play based on the famous children’s book by Marcus Pfister.
Tickets to “The Rainbow Fish,” which will be performed at 1 and 4 p.m., are not required to attend the open house. Activities will include: family-friendly live music, a selfie photo station, face-painting, interactive arts and crafts tables, a kids’ community art project inspired by “The Rainbow Fish,” instrument petting zoos, snacks, and more, according to a press release.
During the family open house, live music will be performed by Parent’s Choice Awards recipient Hot Peas ‘N Butter founder Danny Lapidus in the large rehearsal hall.
There will also be a Rainbow Fish-themed coloring/worksheet station, a sparkly aquatic-themed selfie station, and Broadway Princess Party Unleash Your Inner Princess contest with a chance to win March 29 tickets to “Broadway Princess Party” at the Hylton Center, the release said.
Throughout the wing, children will also enjoy face painting by Edgemoor Art Studio, Inc. and opportunities to participate in a special community art project, try their hand at a musical instrument in our musical petting zoo and enter to win tickets to the April 26 Hylton Family Series performance, The Okee Dokee Brothers.
The Hylton Center officially opened its new education and rehearsal wing with a Dec. 3 ribbon-cutting celebration.
The $13.5 million expansion added 17,000 square feet and includes two rehearsal halls, six practice rooms, two classrooms and two additional lobby spaces.
“The opening of this new wing not only means an expansion of educational offerings at the Hylton Center, but also the opportunity for this community to fully enter into the entire life-cycle of artistic creation,” said Rick Davis, the Hylton Center’s executive director and dean of George Mason University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts.
