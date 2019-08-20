The Town of Haymarket is raising money for a worthy cause this Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. with a music festival in the town park at 14710 Washington St.
The event will include live band performances, children’s activities, crafts and food. Free parking is available in the QBE Business Park at 15000 Washington St.
Festival organizers are joining the effort to find a cure for a devastating and progressive neurodegenerative disease called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease — and to help survivors maintain their quality of life.
Haymarket lost one of its own residents to ALS June 12, when Deborah Aitken died at age 59 of complications from Lou Gehrig’s disease. She is survived by her husband, Steven Aitken, a former Haymarket councilman and vice mayor, their three children and one grandchild.
The Haymarket Police Department yielded its annual charity drive for law enforcement causes to the local chapter of the ALS Association and raised $1,376 in honor of Deborah Aitken at their recent car show and Stars and Stripes concert.
“She dedicated the rest of her life to help raise money for research to help others,” Steven Aitken, 60, said at the June 30 check presentation.
He said time is important to ALS survivors, most of whom live approximately two to five years with Lou Gehrig’s disease. Aitken said his wife worked in the medical field, conducted a lot of research “and came to grips with the disease,” he said.
Saturday’s event will include a silent auction and raffle tickets for a chance to dump a bucket of ice water over Haymarket Mayor David Leake and Police Chief Kevin Lands.
Since the first Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014, The ALS Association has seen a significant increase in annual gifts globally from this particular fundraiser, according to its website at alsa.org.
The concert will feature live music by Six Shades of Gray, the Park Valley Church Youth Band, Haymarket School of Rock, Joe Moore and “Smylin’ Jack.”
Local craft beer will be sold by the 2 Silos Brewing Co. of Manassas.
For more information, call the Town of Haymarket at 703-753-2600 or visit townofhaymarket.org.
