Next Thursday is Halloween. Over the years it seems to have morphed from a day for young children to visit neighbors and get candy and smiles, to elaborate parties, zombie races and a chance for the adults to get in on the action.
Safety has entered the scene in a big way, and door-to-door trick-or-treating in many cases has been replaced with school parties and visiting businesses at malls or shopping centers.
When it comes to decorating, Halloween is second only to Christmas. There’s no shortage of orange and black in retail stores of all types.
Halloween is a major holiday whether you go in for scary stories and spooky tales, hauntings or preparing to have the neighbors in for pumpkin-carving. It’s all good.
If you are hankering for some Halloween fun and haven’t quite figured out what to put on your Halloween fun calendar, here are a few suggestions in and around Prince William County to keep you hauntingly happy.
Haunted Laurianne Woods
Where: 8233 Katie Lynn Court, Gainesville
When: Open Friday, Oct. 25, Saturday, Oct. 26 and Thursday, Oct. 31, 7 to 10 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, all donations benefit the Haymarket Regional Food Pantry.
The Death Trail
Where: 16120 Dumfries Road, Dumfries
When: Open Friday, Oct. 25, Saturday, Oct. 26 and Thursday, Oct. 31, as well as the weekend after Halloween, and Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2. Gates open at 7 p.m. and tours begin at sundown.
Cost: $15
The trail is not recommended for children under 10.
Haunted Manor House and Halloween Party
When: Friday, Oct. 25, 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: The Winery at La Grange, 4970 Antioch Road, Haymarket
Who: Ages 21 and older
Registration includes one glass of wine per person. A food truck will be onsite. There will be a blind tasting competition, photo booth and costume contest, so come dressed in your best to win a prize.
Great Pumpkin Party
When: Friday, Oct. 25, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Dale City Recreation Center, 14300 Minnieville Road, Dale City
Who: Ages 2 ½ to 6
Hosted by Prince William Parks and Recreation. Wear your favorite costume and enjoy games, music, dancing, prizes, crafts, a costume parade and a yummy snack. This is a drop off event; parents can join the fun for the costume parade at the end of the party.
Halloween Costume and Scaryoke Party:
When: Friday, Oct. 25, 7 to 11 p.m.
Where: Brew Republics Bierworks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge.
Enjoy scary karaoke music, a costume contest, games, Halloween-themed food and beer and more.
Halloween Party
When: Friday, Oct. 25, 6 to 10 p.m.
Where: Tucked Away Brewing Company, 8420 Kao Circle
The party includes an open mic night starting at 7 p.m., a food truck onsite and a costume contest at 9 p.m.
Halloween Spook-tacular:
When: Friday, Oct. 25, 1 to 10 p.m.
Where: Skate N Fun Zone, 7878 Sudley Road, Manassas.
Festivities include a haunted house maze and a coffin ride, along with costume contests, games, candy and more. Admission is $8.50.
Spirits & Spirits in Historic Occoquan
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Mill Street, Occoquan
A full day of free activities for everyone, including kids’ activities, a costume parade, a magic show, a haunted maze and a Spirit Garden from 4 to 10 p.m.
Halloween Party & Costume Contest at the Electric Palm
When: Saturday, Oct. 26
Where: The Electric Palm, 12745 Sea Ray Lane, Woodbridge
The Electric Palm hosts its Third Annual Halloween Costume Party. They will be judging the sexiest, scariest, best group and best overall costumes. Cash prize for each category. $5 cover fee at the door. The Fringe Benefits band will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. to get the party started.
Halloween Safari
When: Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m.
Where: Bull Run Mountain Conservancy, 17405 Beverley Mill Road, Broad Run
BRMC hosts this non-scary night hike. A guide leads hikers on a trail to see live history skits. Then enjoy a bonfire, live music, snacks and hot cider. Pre-registration is required. $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Bring a flashlight and walking shoes.
Cookies & Scream at Cookies & Cream
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: Cookies and Cream, 14650 Washington St., Haymarket
Enjoy an evening of Halloween fun with the whole family. Kids activities, giveaways, games and entertainment. Feel free to dress up and show off your Halloween best.
Boooogie Night with HOT 99.5
When: Saturday,Oct. 26, 7 p.m.
Where: 2 Silos Brewing Company, 9925 Discovery Blvd., Manassas
Enjoy a costume contest and live music on The Yard Stage.
Children’s Halloween Party
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, noon to 3 p.m.
Where: American Legion Post 364, 3649 Friendly Post Lane, Woodbridge
Open to the public; kid-friendly. Free. Food, drinks, crafts, music and more. Costumes welcome.
Family Day Halloween Party
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, noon to 2 p.m.
Where: National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle
Costumes encouraged but not required.
Happy Hallo Wine Party
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Where: Effingham Manor Winery, 14325 Trotters Ridge Place, Nokesville
Who: Ages 21 and up
Enjoy a walk through the haunted manor house, followed by a night of DJ music, a dinner buffet, tarot card readings and more. Costumes are optional, but encouraged, and prizes will be given for the best costumes. $55 per person.
Halloween Bash
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 p.m. to midnight
Where: The Harbor Grille, 13188 Marina Way, Woodbridge
Wear your costumes and enjoy music by Soul Kitty 6.
Halloween ComicFest
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Comics & Gaming Gainesville, 7556 Gardner Park Drive, Gainesville
Free Halloween-themed comics. Costumes encouraged.
Halloween Hollow
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Silver Lake Park, 16198 Silver Lake Road, Haymarket
Come dressed in costume to enjoy games, crafts, not-so-spooky stories, pumpkin painting, trick-or-treating on the trail and more. $5.
Hospital Horrors
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m.
Where: Ben Lomond Historic Site and Old Rose Garden, 10311 Sudley Manor Drive, Manassas
Tour the house and grounds in the recreated hospital and hear the stories of Civil War soldiers. Tours begin every 20 minutes. Advanced reservations are recommended. $10 per person.
Rock-tober Fest
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2 to 5 p.m.
Where: Woodbridge NAZ, 14001 Smoketown Road
Bring the family for a safe, fun-filled alternative to trick-or-treating, with inflatables, warm drinks, a family photo booth, Swiss-Army truck rides and plenty of candy.
Spooky Skate
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Where: Prince William Ice Center, 5180 Dale Blvd., Dale City
Ice skating and trick-or-treating fun. Wear a costume for the contest. $8.
Trick or treat in Bristow
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Bristow Center, 10260 Bristow Center Drive, Bristow
Wear a costume and trick or treat around the shopping center. Enjoy Halloween characters, balloon artists and more.
Trick or treat at Potomac Festival
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2 to 5 p.m.
Where: Potomac Festival Shopping Center, 14229 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge
Wear your costume to trick or treat and enjoy DJ music, games, pumpkin decorating, a moon bounce and more.
Fourth Annual Trunk or Treat
When: Sunday, Oct. 27, 4 to 6 p.m.
Where: Gainesville UMC, 13710 Milestone Court, Gainesville
Bring a car, decorate it and pass out candy to kids, or just come to enjoy the fun. Free hot dogs and drinks. Family-friendly activities include balloon twisters, a bounce house, cow train and more, prizes for best decorated trunks and kids’ costumes, pie-eating contest, cake walk, live entertainment and more. All are welcome.
Haunted Hounds Howl-O-Ween
When: Sunday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: River Mill Park, 458 Mill St., Occoquan
Pet costume parade and contest.
Trunk or Treat at Manassas Mall
When: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Where: Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Road, Manassas
Prince William County police and first responders decorate their vehicles and pass out candy to trick-or-treaters in the parking lot across from Sears.
Spooky Tots
When: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Virginia Gateway, 7524 Iron Bar Lane, Gainesville
Enjoy trick-or-treating at participating stores and restaurants, a balloon twister, face-painting, music, giveaways and more. Costumes encouraged.
Halloween celebration
When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 3:30 p.m.
When: Madison Crescent, at the intersection of 15 and 29 in Gainesville
Face-painting, balloon twisting, trick-or-treating and snacks.
Mall-o-ween
When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: Manssas Mall, 8300 Sudley Road, Manassas
Dress in costume and trick or treat throughout the mall.
Trunk or Treat at Move Church
When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: Move Church, 13061 Touchstone Circle, Woodbridge
Trick-or-treating, hayrides, carnival games, moon bounces, popcorn and hotdogs. Free. All are welcome. Leashed pets welcome.
Trunk or Treat
When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Woodbridge Senior High School, 3001 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge
Zion Church Woodbridge hosts trunk or treating. Bring a canned good to donate. Free. Family-friendly event; scary costumes are discouraged.
Malloween Boo Bash
When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: Potomac Mills mall, Woodbridge
Children 12 and under can trick-or-treat at participating stores, which will have stickers in their windows. Start at Saks Court to get a bag for trick-or-treating. Take photos with Halloween characters.
