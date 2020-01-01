January can be cold and sometimes lonely, thanks to challenging weather, party burnout from the holidays and the general “blah” feeling once the novelty of the new year has worn off.
There is no better time to haul those dusty board games and decks of cards out of the closet, turn off the devices and get everyone engaged in a lively game.
The Prince William Public Library System has a great collection of books and e-books to help turn a dreary day into a staycation. You may want to start with a basic guide, such as “Hoyle’s Rules of Games: Descriptions of Indoor Games of Skill and Chance” or “The Encyclopedia of Games.”
Consulting “101 Games to Play Before You Grow Up” and “Board Games in 100 Moves” will get you ready for anything.
Sign up for our hoopla digital service, and e-books such as “Cool Board Games” and “The Modern Nerd’s Guide to Tabletop and Card Games” are available 24/7 for you to read on your mobile devices.
For those who want to up their game (so to speak) many books about chess, chess strategy, card games, and more are available.
If you can’t seem to schedule friends or family to come to you for a game, come over to one of our libraries and take part in one of the many gaming programs we offer.
The Bull Run Scrabble and Chess Club meets every Friday. You can fill your Saturdays with the Potomac Game Club. PW Board Gaming, aimed at teens, takes place at both Potomac and Chinn Park. Haymarket Gainesville Community Library offers Game Night at the Library.
For more active entertainment there are Lego Clubs at multiple locations, along with “A Stranger Things” Escape Room for teens at Potomac this month. Let your January motto be “Game on!”
