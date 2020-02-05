Of late, I’ve been dropping off my granddaughter Maria for preschool. We recently celebrated her fifth birthday. On the way to get her, I’m watching the traffic, eyes on the clock, making sure the car is warm, and intent on getting her to school on time, calm and happy.
As I pull in the driveway, the front door opens and her mama, Rose, gathers her bag, coat and gloves and reminds her to have a good day and listen to the teacher and grandma. Maria is all smiles.
“Good morning, Grandma,” she says. We have an SUV, and she likes to go to the back to take off her coat and put her bag down. There may be an item in the bag that she’d like to carry, so that will come out.
I get her buckled into the car seat, making sure the straps are just right. (“It’s too tight, Grandma” or “it’s too loose.”)
With granddaughter now secure, we are ready. Or so I would think.
On a recent morning as she gingerly got into the car, her eyes widened and she exclaimed: “Grandma, there’s a pigeon … I just saw it … it’s a pigeon … it flew into the trees.”
Pulling and tugging the car seat straps, I looked up and saw a large crow sitting atop the roof of a house across the street.
“It’s a crow, honey … not a pigeon,” I said. “Look, he’s on the rooftop.”
She looked and saw him and heard his wild cawing. I then said to her: “He’s saying good morning to us and wishing you a good day at school … we need to be going.”
I had the radio on a classical station.
“Grandma, what’s that sound?”
“It’s a piano and cello.”
“No, the bird’s sound … listen to him,” she said, mimicking his cawing.
So, I cawed a few times at the crow who seemed to enjoy our efforts to get moving. I repeated that he was wishing us a good day and that we needed to go.
Now behind the wheel and ready to back out of the driveway, I had barely released the brake when she said: “Grandma, please put down the window so I can talk to the crow.”
As we pulled out, I put down the window, making sure no little fingers were in the way. She leaned out to caw again to the crow who continued his cawing cacophony.
I wasn’t going to keep the window down with 30-degree air rushing in. So after a bit, I put it up, again watching for fingers.
Now on the road, Maria’s thoughts remained fixed on the crow as the piano and cello concerto played in the background.
“Grandma, what do crows do? What are they about?” she asked me.
I told her that they were fairly wild birds and usually hung around in groups. It was rather unusual to see one sitting on top of the roof, I said.
As we neared the cross street where I turn left, she spotted more crows in a group of trees.
“Look Grandma, there are more crows … Do you see them? … They are in the trees over there.”
Now nearly at the school, I found myself smiling at the exuberance of a young mind, a young girl awestruck at what we take for granted -- a creature of nature on a chilly morning.
How blissful for her not to share my sense of urgency, my sense of timing. Feeling pressured and being a slave to the clock is an acquired trait we seem to adopt more as adults. For children, there is time to wonder, time to seize magical moments and time to stop and see the crows.
Once at school, I got her unbuckled, and she went to retrieve her coat and bag as other cars queued up.
Animated and sparkling, with wide eyes and a beautiful smile, she climbed out of the car to greet her teacher. “We saw a crow … we saw a crow!”
“Yes,” I told her teacher. “He wished us a good day and to have a good day at school.”
She smiled.
Anita Sherman
