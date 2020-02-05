For Black History Month, the county's historical properties and libraries are offering events for all ages to learn more about African Americans’ contributions to Prince William.
Lucasville School: Visit the reconstructed 19th century schoolhouse that was used by the African-American community of Lucasville to learn surprising facts of African-American history in Prince William County and Northern Virginia.
There are different activities each weekend at the schoolhouse, including crafts and exhibits. The open house events are free. The Lucasville School, 10516 Godwin Drive, will be open weekends throughout February from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 703-365-7895 for more information.
Ben Lomond historic site: "Everyday Full of Work: The African American Experience at Ben Lomond," will take place Saturday, Feb. 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Visitors are invited to explore the historic home and the original slave quarters to learn about the enslaved population living there in the years before the Civil War. The Ben Lomond Historic Site is located at 10321 Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas.
Visitors will also be able to see spaces not ordinarily open to the public and participate in hands-on activities to learn about some of the work expected of enslaved people, as well as the lives of the enslaved community. A new interactive virtual reality experience will also be unveiled during the presentation. Admission is $5. Call 703-367-7872 for more information.
Rippon Lodge: Also on Saturday, Feb. 15, visitors to "Second Virginia at Rippon Lodge" will learn about the Second Virginia, which was part of the Army of the Potomac during the Civil War.
Visitors will also learn about life during the Revolutionary War at the special Presidents Day weekend event, which will include living history interpreters, encampments, period cooking, drilling, tours and more for the whole family to enjoy. The event will be held between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for ages 6 and older.
Call 703-499-9812 for more information. Rippon Lodge is located at 15520 Blackburn Road in Woodbridge.
Groovy Nate at Chinn Park Regional Library: Children's entertainer and Wolf Trap teaching artist, Groovy Nate will be at Chinn Park Regional Library on Monday, Feb. 17, at 11 a.m. to play original and traditional music on exotic instruments while leading children in dance and creative play.
No tickets or registration required. Chinn Park Regional Library is located at 13065 Chinn Park Drive in Woodbridge.
Brentsville historic courthouse: Explore the lives of African Americans in 19th century from the perspective of the Brentsville Courthouse during "African American History at Brentsville Courthouse," on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. - noon and from 1-2 p.m.
During a tour of the site, visitors will learn about the hardships African Americans faced, such as enslavement and a lack of rights, and the triumphs they achieved before the county seat moved to Manassas in 1893.
Admission is $5 for visitors 6 and older. Register online or call 703-365-7895 for more information. The Brentsville Courthouse is located at 12229 Bristow Road in Bristow.
The Barnes House:On Saturday, Feb. 29, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., visitors will learn about the Barnes family's amazing history during the Reconstruction Era and about the restoration of their home, which has seen a lot of change: from tavern to private home and now to a museum. Free tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Call 703-499-9812 for more information. The Barnes House is located at 5049 Waterway Drive in Montclair.
Author Char McCargo at Montclair Community Library:On Saturday, Feb. 29, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., author Char McCargo, who was named a "living legend of Alexandria" will talk about African American history and genealogy. After McCargo's talk and book signing, there will be a tour of the Barnes House, which is located next to the library. The event is for adults. The library is located at 5049 Waterway Drive in Montclair.
Artist Anthony Silver at Montclair Community Library:Also on Saturday, Feb. 29, artist Anthony Silver will create line drawings of famous African Americans between 12:30 and 2 p.m. as visitors look on. An exhibit by AJ Silver Art will be on display at the library through February.
Submitted by Prince William County.For more information, visit pwcgov.org
Good to see the community come together for black American history.
