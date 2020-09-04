The City of Manassas will celebrate the traditional end of summer with a fireworks show visible from most areas in the city on Saturday, Sept. 5.
The fireworks will launch at 8 p.m. from the Historic Downtown, according to the city’s website.
Residents are encouraged to watch from their homes. City restaurants and shops will be open with plenty of outdoor seating, but city officials ask that people not congregate, especially without face coverings, the website says.
