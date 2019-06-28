Looking for fireworks, parades and other ways to celebrate America's independence?
Here is our list of events in the Prince William County area:
The fireworks and fun begin Saturday, June 29 and continue through the weekend after the Fourth of July holiday.
Not the Fourth (yet): Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant and Crabhouse in Dumfries will host its annual “Not the Fourth” fireworks on Saturday, June 29. The fireworks are launched from a barge in the Potomac River. Come by boat or plan to come early to secure a table at the Tiki Bar, outdoor seating area or on the beach.
There will be live music, food specials and activities for kids. Head to nearby Saint John Paul the Great Catholic High School, 17700 Dominican Drive, Dumfries, for parking. Multiple buses will shuttle visitors to Tim’s Rivershore.
Lorton Workhouse: The Lorton Workhouse Independence Day celebration runs from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, June 29.
A nearly 30-minute fireworks show follows its Rizer Pavilion musical performance by the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters. The Lorton Workhouse is located at 9518 Workhouse Road, Lorton.
Fourth of July
Dale City parade and family fun day: Dale City Independence Day Parade and Family Fun Day begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4. It’s one of Virginia’s largest and oldest Fourth of July parades. The parade will feature scouting troops, churches, politicians and performing arts groups.
The parade runs along Dale Boulevard, starting at Kirkdale Drive and ending at Gemini Way or the Dale City Commuter Lot.
After the parade, the family fun day festivities with vendors, games and entertainment runs until 2 p.m. at Center Plaza, Dale Boulevard, Dale City.
P-Nats fireworks: Enjoy the last Fourth of July fireworks show at the Potomac Nationals game before the team moves to Fredericksburg next year. The game begins and 6:35 p.m., and the fireworks start after the game ends. The G. Richard Pfitzner Stadium is located at 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge. For ticket information, visit potomacnationals.com.
Old Town Manassas: Celebrate this Independence Day in Old Town Manassas with one of the largest fireworks displays in Northern Virginia. The celebration surrounds the Manassas Visitors’ Center in the Historic Train Depot, the Harris Pavilion and the Manassas Museum.
The Harris Pavilion will feature community contests from 3-5 p.m. There will be a bicycle decorating contest for kids starting at 3 p.m. At 4 p.m., contestants of all ages will compete to blow the biggest bubblegum bubble in the Bubblegum Blowing Contest. Then at 5 p.m., contestants of all ages will compete in the Watermelon Eating Contest.
Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankets and come early to get the best seats on the Manassas Museum Lawn for the fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.
Manassas Park: Independence Day festivities in Manassas Park will be held from 7-10 p.m. at Signal Hill Park, 9300 Signal View Drive, Manassas Park. There will be free shuttles from the VRE Station and city hall starting at 6:30 p.m. Parking is $5 beginning at 5 p.m. There's on-site parking for handicapped individuals only. Fireworks begin at dusk.
Montclair: The Montclair Homeowners Association’s Independence Day Celebration begins at 10 a.m. with a bike parade ending at the association office with popsicles where children can take pictures with Uncle Sam.
Then head over to Dolphin Beach at 6 p.m. for entertainment by The Hacken Boys along with several food trucks. Community events are for residents only, and all residents must present a 2019 recreation photo ID to enter Dolphin Beach. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
Still celebrating…
Dumfries: Dumfries will hold an Independence Day celebration from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, at Cecil W. Garrison Park, 11749 Main St., Dumfries. There will be free hotdogs, freeze pops, drinks and entertainment.
The fireworks display will begin around 9-9:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by Potomac Landfill and Premier Automotive.
Reach Aileen Streng at aileenstreng@gmail.com
