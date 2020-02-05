It's 1930 and passengers aboard the Manassas Express are expecting a leisurely trip to points South.
It's not a pleasant trip for everyone, though, when one of the passengers meets an untimely end, causing mayhem to ensue.
Tickets are available now for “Murder on the Manassas Express,” an evening of food and fun that invites audience members to try to solve the mysterious murder before the Manassas Express reaches its destination.
"Come dressed to stun in 1930s garb, and you may get a part in the show and a chance to be honored with the title 'ace detective," a press release states.
Ticket price includes a four-course dinner. The full menu is available on the ticket page, with vegetarian meals available upon request.
Performances are Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 7-15 at 7 p.m. in the Kellar Family Theater at Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St. in Manassas.
Tickets are $85 per person and include a four-course meal. Cash bar available starting at 6 p.m.
Visit center-for-the-arts.org/tickets or call 703-330-2787.
