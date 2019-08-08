Still rocking after 46 years: Gene Simmons, 69, and Paul Stanley, 67, (from left) were part of the original KISS band in 1973. Newer members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer (third and fourth from left) joined in recent years. KISS is doing a farewell tour now because their health still allows them to wear 40 pounds of gear and present a full, 22-set show, Stanley said.