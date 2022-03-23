TOWN OF DUMFRIES PUBLIC HEARINGS ON PROPOSED BUDGET AND NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX RATE AND USER FEE CHANGES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2023

This budget synopsis is prepared and published for the purpose of fiscal planning and public information. Budgeted items, proposed tax rates, user fee changes, and increases do not represent commitments or obligations of the Town Council to appropriate funds for or adopt new tax rates and user fees. The Town Council of Dumfries will hold separate public hearings for the purpose of public information and fiscal planning regarding the proposed budget AND proposed tax rate on April 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers located on the 2nd Floor of the John Wilmer Porter Municipal Building, 17739 Main Street, Dumfries, VA 22026. The meeting will also be broadcast live on the Town’s YouTube Channel and local Public Access Channel. Those unable to attend may send comments and/or questions via email to PIO@dumfriesva.gov. The proposed budget and additional background materials are available for public inspection on the Town website (www.dumfriesva.gov). The FY2023 proposed budget for the Town of Dumfries, as recommended by the Town Council, is in accordance with the following summary:

Estimated Revenue for Fiscal Year 2023

General Funds FY2023 Estimate

Total $7,200,698

General Fund Operating Budget

Department FY2023 Estimate

Governing Body $202,636

Administration $2,471,853

Public Safety $1,744,872

Planning & Community Dev. $419,106

Public Works $1,213,338

Stormwater Management $175,588

Boards & Commissions $17,500

Debt Service $663,393

Municipal Building $292,412

Total $7,200,698

Notice of Proposed Real Property Tax Increase; Proposed Tax Rates and Levies

Due to significant increases in assessed values of real property, the Town of Dumfries is obligated to advertise a notice of proposed real property tax increase. PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE TOWN’S PROPOSED BUDGET IS BALANCED AT THE CURRENT TAX RATE OF $0.1899 PER $100 OF ASSESSED VALUE.

The Town of Dumfries proposes to increase property tax levies as described below.

Assessment Increase: Total assessed value of real property, excluding additional assessments

due to new construction or improvements to property, exceeds last year's total assessed value of

real property by 15% percent.

Lowered Rate Necessary to Offset Increased Assessment: The tax rate which would levy the

same amount of real estate tax as last year, when multiplied by the new total assessed value of

real estate with the exclusions mentioned above, would be $0.1608 per $100 of assessed value. This

rate will be known as the "lowered tax rate."

Effective Rate Increase: The Town of Dumfries proposes to adopt a tax rate of

$0.1899 per $100 of assessed value. The difference between the lowered tax rate and the proposed

rate would be $0.0291 per $100, or 15% percent. This difference will be known as the "effective tax

rate increase." Individual property taxes may, however, increase at a percentage greater than or less than the

above percentage.

Proposed Total Budget Increase: Based on the proposed real property tax rate and changes in

other revenues, the total budget of the Town of Dumfries will exceed last year's by 22% percent

The following proposed tax rates are included as part of the FY23 Fiscal Plan.

Real Estate Tax Rate: $0.1899/100 of Assessed Value

Stormwater Management Fee:

a. Detached Single Family Homes - $28.00 Annually

b. Townhome & Condominium Owners - $23.80 Annually

c. Nonresidential Property Owners - $0.97 per 1,000 sq. ft. of impervious area

d. Owners of Undeveloped Properties – No fee

The Stormwater Management Fee will be included with Real Estate Tax billing

Right-of-Way Access Fee - $1.09 per line/per month

Meals Tax – 4%

Transient Occupancy Tax – 7%

Business Licenses:

· Contracting/Construction: 0.092 cents per $100

· Retail Sales: 0.125 cents per $100

· Repair/Personal/Business Service: 0.18 cents per $100

· Financial/Real Estate/Professional: 0.29 cents per $100

· Wholesale: .02 cents per $100

Cigarette Tax: .75 cents per pack

