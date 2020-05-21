PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY SERVICE AUTHORITY
PUBLIC HEARING
CONCERNING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF EASEMENT
BY EMINENT DOMAIN FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE
FOLLOWING PROJECTS:
DUMFRIES FORCE MAIN REPLACEMENT
ROUTE 1 WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT
SUDLEY ROAD SEWER MAIN REPLACEMENT AND UPGRADE
The Prince William County Service Authority will hold a Public Hearing during the regular monthly meeting of its Board of Directors on June 11, 2020, at 6:45 p.m. at the Raymond Spittle Building located at 4 County Complex Court, Woodbridge, Virginia 22195. The Public Hearing is to consider the acquisition of easement by eminent domain for the properties below.
Project Address Geographic Parcel Identification Number (GPIN) Locality
Dumfries Force Main
Replacement
SEW-106
17628 Overlook Road, Dumfries, VA 22026 8289-12-0482 Town of Dumfries, Virginia 17632 Overlook Road, Dumfries, VA 22026 8289-12-0074 Town of Dumfries, Virginia
Route 1 Water Main
Replacement
WAT-181 17273 Jefferson Davis Highway, Dumfries, VA 22026 8289-25-6140 Town of Dumfries, Virginia
Route 1 Water Main
Replacement
WAT-182 2525 Pointe Center Court, Dumfries, VA 22026 8289-02-4475 Town of Dumfries, Virginia 3454 Canal Road, Dumfries, VA 22026 8289-01-6067 Town of Dumfries, Virginia
Sudley Road Sewer
Main Replacement
and Upgrade
SEW-157 10530 Linden Lake Plaza, Manassas, VA 20109 7697-44-3629 Prince William County 10640 Davidson Place, Manassas, VA 20109 7697-33-7385 Prince William County 10670 Davidson Place, Manassas, VA 20109 7697-34-8315 Prince William County 10691 Davidson Place, Manassas, VA 20109 7697-33-5350 Prince William County 7421 Sudley Road, Manassas, VA 20109 7697-34-4306 Prince William County 10465 Butterfield Street, Manassas, VA 20109 7697-55-2103 Prince William County
