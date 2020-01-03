NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF MANASSAS PARK, VIRGINIA
Notice is hereby given that the Governing Body of the City of Manas- sas Park will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, for the purpose of receiving public comment and considering the following:
Amendment to FY2020 Budget
Public hearings are held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, One Park Center Court, Manassas Park, Virginia. The public is encouraged to attend this hearing and provide comments on the agenda items.
Information concerning this hearing is available for review on the city web site at www.cityofmanassaspark.us and in the City Clerk’s office at City Hall between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
City Budget:
General Fund (Ops, CAP, & Debt)*
Water & Sewer Fund**
Storm Water Fund*** Solid Waste Fund Total - City Budget
FY2020 FY2020 A1 Increase Budget Budget (Decrease) %
51,308,292 53,288,174 1,979,882 3.86%
1,038,750
1,072,160
62,567,968
9,439,803
1,128,886
1,072,160
64,929,023
291,037 3.18%
90,136 8.68%
0 0%
2,361,055 3.77%
* includes $12,332,250.00 for schools and a double counting of $689,289.84 from Capital contributions from the operating fund turned into expenditures in the capital fund.
Operating Budget decreased in the Budget Amendment by $200K to $47.4M from $47.6M. $1.8M+ of the $2.1M+ increase in the Capital Budget due to Transportation Projects spending carryovers from FY 19 due to project delays and an increase in transportation project costs in FY 20 (these projects are funded from Transportation Funding Sources and not General Taxes).
**Increase in spending due to an increase in water purchase price from Fairfax County Water via Prince William County + over $100K in carryover capital expenditures from FY 19 due to project delays.
***Increase in spending due to carryover capital expenditures from FY 19 due to project delays.
