Alyson A. Satterwhite
Candidate for: Prince William County School Board chair
Endorsed by: PWC Republican Committee
Professional/ Relevant Experience: Gainesville District representative on the Prince William County School Board (2012 to present).
Appointed to: joint board of the Governor’s School @ Innovation Park (2016 to present); Safe Schools Advisory Council (2013 to present); School Health Advisory Board (2015 to 2017; 2019); Northern Virginia Special Education Regional Program (2014 to 2015); Social Studies Textbook Adoption Committee (2010-2011); Principal’s Advisory Council, Gravely Elementary School (2008 to 2010); Superintendent’s Advisory Council (2008 to 2009); Parent volunteer at: Tyler Elementary (1995 to1998), Mountain View Elementary (2004 to 2008), Gravely Elementary (2008 to 2010), Bull Run Middle (2004 to 2008; 2010 to 2013), and Battlefield High School (2004 to 2012, 2013 to 2017)
Education: Bachelor of Science in early childhood education, George Mason University; Associates degree, Pensacola Junior College
What are your top three issues or reasons for running for school board chair?
I am focused on putting students first, from academic achievement to student mental health, ensuring that everything we do is student-centered and purposeful.
I will continue work to reduce classroom sizes, to improve school safety and advocate for students, parents and teachers while utilizing my experience to get results for every student across the county.
How do you think being a Republican affects the decisions you make as a school board member?
As a school board candidate, this is the fourth time that I have been endorsed by the PWC Republican Committee. I believe that the committee supports me because they are confident I can do my job. They know that I work to serve the people, investing my time and efforts in supporting our students, families and staff members.
Can you think of any recent policy decisions you made as a board member that reflect your Republican values?
The PWCS budget is one of the top responsibilities of a school board member. It is my fiscal responsibility to use our taxpayers’ hard earned money wisely with 57.23% of our taxes in Prince William County currently going to our schools. This is why the Gainesville Brentsville Citizen Budget Committee was formed in 2012 by me and Mr. Trenum in order to further analyze the budget and prioritize the needs of our students.
