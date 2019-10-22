Adele E. Jackson
Candidate for: Brentsville District seat on the Prince William County School Board
Endorsed by: the PWC Democratic Committee
Professional Experience: Three years of social work, 14 years as a special education teacher
Education: Bachelor of Science degree from St. Joseph's University, master’s degree in Education from George Mason University with a certificate in special education leadership
Top reasons for running for school board:
- To prioritize student success while advocating to fully fund our schools
- To recruit and value existing staff, including advocating to fairly compensate and retain experienced teachers and staff
- To build relationships with ALL members of my community and county
How do you think being a Democrat will affect the decisions you make as a school board member? I am a teacher and a parent before my party affiliation. My decisions in matters relating to our schools begin and end with what is the best for our students, teachers and staff, and community.
After 14 years as a special education teacher, teacher mentor, and student advocate, I firmly believe in an educational philosophy that is student-centered, equity-based and extends past politics. Our students will have their best chance at reaching their potential when all parties come together to support our public school system, one in which all students receive an excellent education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.