Two Dale City residents were injured Thursday when a candle caught fire in their apartment. The blaze caused moderate damage to the unit, dispacing the two residents, according to Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials.
Units were called to the apartment building, located in the 15000 block of Cloverdale Road in Dale City, at about 4:17 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 inresponse to the blaze. They arrived to find smoke showing from the building, according to Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
The two adult occupants suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a regional medical center for treatment, Smolsky said in a news release.
The fire was quickly extinguished,but the unit sustained moderate damage, and the building official declared it unsafe to occupy, the release said.
TheFire Marshal’sinvestigation determined the fire was startedbyan unattended burning candle, the release said.
The Fire Marshal’s Office does not recommend using candles in any setting. If candles are used, they should never be leftunattended, Smolsky said.
“Make sure any burning candle is extinguished before leavinga room. Never use a candle where children or pets could knock it over. Other combustible materials should be kept awayfrom any burning candles,” he said.
