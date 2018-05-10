The Manassas School Board this week appointed Kevin D. Newman as the school division’s new superintendent.
The board made the announcement at its May 8 meeting.
Newman will replace Catherine Magouyrk, who is retiring at the end of June, according to a school division news release.
The Virginia School Boards Association conducted a nationwide search which identified nearly 50 applicants, according to the news release.
Newman is currently superintendent of Colonial Beach Public Schools.
“We were impressed with his commitment to work with a diverse student population, his passion for students and staff, and his high expectations for student achievement,” School Board Chairman Sanford S. Williams said in the news release. “We also received great reports about his commitment and integrity from everyone we spoke to about him.”
Newman will begin his new role July 2.
“I am very excited for the opportunity to work for a diverse school division that is deeply rooted in a STEM curriculum, providing contextual instruction for all students,” Newman said in the news release. “During my brief visit to the schools, I was pleased to see the passion that the administrators have towards the development of a safe and secure learning environment, which promotes rigor and relevance.”
Newman, is native of the Northern Neck of Virginia and began his education career working as a high school health and physical education teacher and special education teacher and worked as an assistant principal and principal at several elementary and middle schools, before becoming superintendent in Colonial Beach four years ago.
“I look forward to carrying on the tradition of success already established in Manassas City Public Schools with a school board that is committed to and who understands the need for equity, and that is embraced by a supportive and collaborative community,” Newman said. “My family and I are extremely appreciative of the opportunity to become a part of Manassas City.”
Newman has a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education from Bridgewater College, a master’s degree in administration and supervision from the University of Phoenix and a doctorate in educational leadership from Virginia Tech.
Newman and his wife, Angela have two children and will live in the City of Manassas.
