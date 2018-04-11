Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland’s plan to add a new tax levy to eliminate classroom trailers by 2028 is getting mixed reviews from school board members.
During a joint meeting with the school board April 3, Candland, R-Gainesville, proposed a new “school capital fund” that would finance a 10-year plan to add two more elementary schools and 50 more middle-school classrooms to the school division’s existing capital-improvement plan. The proposal is thought to be enough to eliminate the need for the county’s 207 classroom trailers in 10 years’ time.
Money for the fund would come from a dedicated levy totaling between $160 million to $180 million. The fund and levy would automatically “sunset,” or go away after the construction plan is paid for, Candland said.
In a statement, Candland noted that critics fault the supervisors for allowing rampant residential growth without the necessary infrastructure and the school board for what some call “extravagant” school spending. Candland said it’s time to set aside those old arguments.
“The school capital fund will get our kids out of trailers and make class sizes more manageable,” Candland said.
The levy would be similar to the county’s fire levy in that it would be a specific line-item that taxpayers would see on their bills. Preliminary estimates show the levy would be less than a half-penny per $100 of assessed value for the first six or seven years, which would work out to about $8 per year per taxpayer.
Using a levy for school construction in unusual in Virginia. County attorney Michelle Robl said the county would likely have to consult the attorney general’s office for an opinion before the plan could be approved.
It would also require buy-in from the Prince William Board of Supervisors and the School Board. But in interviews this week, school board members said they were caught off guard by Candland’s proposal and were awaiting more details.
Candland said his plan would cover the proposal presented by school officials during the two boards’ last joint meeting in December 2017. Although Candland said the money would allow for “targeted” class-size reduction, it does not attempt to reduce class sizes to pre-recession, 2007 levels as was previously proposed in the $622 million plan Superintendent Steven Walts presented the school board last year.
Walts’ plan included building several new schools and adding more than 400 teaching positions to staff additional classrooms. Supervisor Frank Principi, D-Woodbridge, presented a $585 million plan a few months later that did not include teacher salaries nor school operating costs. Neither plan went very far with either board, however, mostly because of the high price tags.
The December 2017 plan on which Candland’s levy is based whittled the earlier proposals down to about $163 million, in part by removing the class-size reduction component and in part because it assumes all three of the county’s future high schools – numbers 13, 14 and 15 – would accommodate 2,500 students instead of 2,150, saving an estimated $150 to $170 million in the near term by eliminating the need for a 16th high school within the next decade.
In an interview Monday, School Board member Loree Williams (Woodbridge) said Candland’s plan is “not enough, period” to address school overcrowding. Williams said she can’t support plans that involve school additions – such as adding 50 classrooms to existing middle schools instead of building new schools – because that strategy leaves schools with inadequate gymnasium, auditorium and cafeteria spaces.
“It’s still a Band-Aid. The schools are still overcrowded,” she added. “It doesn’t fix our problem.”
School Board Vice Chairwoman Lillie Jessie (Occoquan) and member Willie Deutsch (Coles) are more supportive of Candland’s proposal. Jessie said she is still awaiting more details but is “optimistic” the plan means county officials are finally ready to deal with classroom trailers.
“There was no sense of urgency about the trailers in this county,” Jessie said. “For us to have little kids going to the bathroom outside in trailers is just the antithesis of the wealth that exists in this county.”
Deutsch said he’s in favor of Candland’s plan, calling it “well-thought-out” and “transparent.”
Because the money raised from the levy could be used for only one purpose, the plan is “as transparent and direct as it can be,” Deutsch said.
If approved, Candland’s proposal would begin collecting revenue in fiscal year 2020, which begins July 1, 2019. There isn’t time to implement the measure this year because of requirements for public comment and because the plan uses an obscure part of state law. Candland said he believes that the county would be the first locality in Virginia to use such a levy in almost 40 years.
Reach Jonathan Hunley and Jill Palermo at news@fauquier.com.
(2) comments
are unacceptable. While Candland's idea covers education, it does not go beyond to other needs. Other ideas for raising revenues are a meals tax, which passed last year in Richmond, and taxing authority for the School Board.
Candland has an excellent concept that would bring teacher salaries up to regional averages and also eliminate trailers. For years, we have trailed the region in these critical areas. In addition, salaries for first responders and other County employees
